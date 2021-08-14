SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 438.9% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 250,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $6.04 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.29.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $76.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the first quarter worth $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

