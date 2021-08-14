Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $68.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIMO. B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.
Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $81.87.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.
