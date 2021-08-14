Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $68.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIMO. B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $81.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after acquiring an additional 966,323 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,673,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,109,000 after acquiring an additional 244,399 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 208,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

