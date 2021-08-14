Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:QQD opened at $30.10 on Friday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at $609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter.

