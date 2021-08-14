Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SIOX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 570,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.