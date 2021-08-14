SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.97. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 44.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 206,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 250.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 44,874 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 44.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

