Skylight Health Group (SLHG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

SLHG opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network that comprises of physical practices, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

