Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Decreased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.39. 912,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,988. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.67. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,591 shares of company stock worth $4,582,410. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.