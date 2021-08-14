Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock remained flat at $$45.20 during trading on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $4,837,175.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

