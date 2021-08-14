SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.02 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

