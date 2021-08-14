SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.64. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

