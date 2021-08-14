SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.82.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

