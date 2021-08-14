Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Smith & Nephew has increased its dividend payment by 102.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

