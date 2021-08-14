Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock Position Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,466 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $353.15 million, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

