Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%.

NASDAQ:SNGX remained flat at $$0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 170,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,085. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

