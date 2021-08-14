Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

