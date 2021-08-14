Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

SOR stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.33.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

