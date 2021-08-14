South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SJI. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:SJI opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.14.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,792 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,458,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,011,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

