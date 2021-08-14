SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of CWI opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.12. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

