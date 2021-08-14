SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,618 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,590,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.31. 882,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,378. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

