SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881,715 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757,036 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,916 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 915,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

