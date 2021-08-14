SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.86. The company had a trading volume of 37,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.