SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.91. The company had a trading volume of 98,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,895. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.05.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

