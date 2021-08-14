SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Position Increased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 915.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of XOP opened at $80.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $100.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.