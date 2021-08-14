Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a £122.85 ($160.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £119.17 ($155.70).

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £157.80 ($206.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.64 billion and a PE ratio of 67.21. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 1-year high of £162.04 ($211.70). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

