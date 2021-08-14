Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.26. 201,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,257. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.22.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

