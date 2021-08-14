Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.
NASDAQ SPOK opened at $7.68 on Friday. Spok has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $149.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.25.
About Spok
