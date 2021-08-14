Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $7.68 on Friday. Spok has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $149.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.25.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

