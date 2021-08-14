Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider John Scott Neal Sells 4,840 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,339,000 after purchasing an additional 238,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,783,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

