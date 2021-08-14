SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FLOW stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

