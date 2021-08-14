Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 13,930 Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Triumph Group stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

