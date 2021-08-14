Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,166 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after acquiring an additional 337,170 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after acquiring an additional 577,474 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,736,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 215,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after acquiring an additional 232,504 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $34.18 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

