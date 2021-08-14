Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 10,342 ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 619,999 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 135,976 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 615,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORIC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.90.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,778 shares of company stock valued at $94,714 in the last quarter.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.