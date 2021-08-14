Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 8,970 Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.97. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.