Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $245,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TEKK opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

