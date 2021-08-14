Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.21.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,919,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,033,000.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

