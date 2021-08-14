Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target cut by Barclays from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQSP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.21.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $1,064,000.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

