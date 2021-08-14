STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STAG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.38. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $42.04.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $50,193,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 49.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 129,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

