Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SLFPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.