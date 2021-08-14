Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
GH opened at $101.28 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 0.50.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,224 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,599,000 after purchasing an additional 352,823 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
