Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GH opened at $101.28 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,224 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,599,000 after purchasing an additional 352,823 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

