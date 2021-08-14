Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 411,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,984,000 after acquiring an additional 40,634 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,357,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,148. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

