STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.18

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $104.45 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

