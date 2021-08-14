State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,065 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Guess? were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Guess? by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 118,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Guess? by 411.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.23. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -642.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GES. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

