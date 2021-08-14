State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 524 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Saul Centers stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

