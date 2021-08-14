State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $611,000 Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,045,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $24,977,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,532,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

In related news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

