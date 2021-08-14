State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $718,000 Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kraton were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 118.0% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 811,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth about $10,422,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 307,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,482,000 after acquiring an additional 244,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.41.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

