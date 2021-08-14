State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,442 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 578,740 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $704.18 million, a P/E ratio of -134.57 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

