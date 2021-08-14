State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Blucora worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blucora in the first quarter worth $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.44 million, a P/E ratio of -40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

