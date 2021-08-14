State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

