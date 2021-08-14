State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $34,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.98.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.23. 1,732,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,052. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $159.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

