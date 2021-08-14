State of Michigan Retirement System Has $22.05 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,707. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

