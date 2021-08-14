State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $25,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,922,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 1,916.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 175,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,732,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,388.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 529,317 shares of company stock worth $29,600,596. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,999. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

